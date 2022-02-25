Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $130.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $250.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CICC Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $182.92 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $282.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $126.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.11. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $440.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,579 shares of company stock worth $26,254,669 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

