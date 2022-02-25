Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZSAN opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. Zosano Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Zosano Pharma by 95.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 75,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 50.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

