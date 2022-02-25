Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $325.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.37.

ZS stock traded down $45.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.03.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $2,145,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zscaler by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 6.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,597,000 after buying an additional 61,915 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 201.6% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

