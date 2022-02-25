Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $350.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $362.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.62.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $263.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.03. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Zscaler by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.1% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

