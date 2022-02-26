$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. PetIQ posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

In other news, President Susan Sholtis purchased 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mccord Christensen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 67,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,720. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PetIQ by 10.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 6.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period.

PetIQ stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $611.39 million, a P/E ratio of -45.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.88.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

