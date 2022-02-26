-$0.05 EPS Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Limelight Networks posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $526.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,005,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 251,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 119,639 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,299,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 319,494 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,106,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 553,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,944,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 85,173 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

