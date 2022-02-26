$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.03. Under Armour reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UAA traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,399,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,572. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

