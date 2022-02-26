$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. Brooks Automation posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $88.52. The stock had a trading volume of 329,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,142. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $70.17 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 1.76.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

