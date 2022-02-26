$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Daseke posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $394.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $720.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.97. Daseke has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Daseke by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after buying an additional 70,649 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 116,949 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 14,523.7% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 94,549 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Daseke by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 218,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

