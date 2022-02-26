$0.79 EPS Expected for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.
OMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.
Shares of NASDAQ OMAB traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.02. The stock had a trading volume of 32,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,411. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.99.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $4.3737 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is presently 266.03%.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
