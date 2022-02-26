$0.79 EPS Expected for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.02. The stock had a trading volume of 32,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,411. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.99.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $4.3737 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is presently 266.03%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

