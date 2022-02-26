$0.80 EPS Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) to report $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.76. Bank of Princeton reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Princeton.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPRN. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Bank of Princeton stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Bank of Princeton by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Princeton by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bank of Princeton by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

