$1.00 EPS Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 48.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 263.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 104,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth $589,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 72.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,797,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares during the period. 15.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBIN opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $33.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.50%.

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

