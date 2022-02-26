1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.17

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.17 and last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 1258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.
FLWS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a market cap of $985.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.
