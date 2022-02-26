1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.17

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.17 and last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 1258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

FLWS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a market cap of $985.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

