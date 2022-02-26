$130.35 Million in Sales Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $130.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.89 million and the highest is $133.79 million. LivePerson posted sales of $107.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $594.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.40 million to $598.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $741.89 million, with estimates ranging from $705.70 million to $760.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of LivePerson stock traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.10. 11,161,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,376. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $68.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in LivePerson by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

