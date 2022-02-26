$169.50 Million in Sales Expected for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) to report sales of $169.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Datto’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.30 million and the highest is $169.70 million. Datto posted sales of $144.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year sales of $724.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $720.80 million to $726.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $870.84 million, with estimates ranging from $850.80 million to $892.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Datto.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSP. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

MSP traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,598. Datto has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73.

In other Datto news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $438,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,561,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,639. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Datto by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Datto by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Datto by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Datto by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

