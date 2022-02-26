1,862 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,862 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 11.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $465.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $515.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $595.33. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.81 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $219.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Mizuho dropped their price target on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

