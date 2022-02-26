$190.43 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) will announce $190.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.00 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $185.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $787.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $783.00 million to $796.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $849.03 million, with estimates ranging from $838.70 million to $856.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 34,808 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,906,000 after purchasing an additional 101,718 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $38.75 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

