1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 87.27% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ONEM. dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.69.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.47.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,925,000 after purchasing an additional 323,630 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 286.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 37,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

