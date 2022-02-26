1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Lowered to $10.00 at SVB Leerink

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.37% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

