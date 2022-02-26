$203.90 Million in Sales Expected for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) will report $203.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $202.59 million to $205.20 million. Bluegreen Vacations reported sales of $151.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year sales of $757.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $756.98 million to $757.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $814.29 million, with estimates ranging from $787.68 million to $840.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bluegreen Vacations.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BVH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of BVH traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 46,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.87. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $36.10.

In other news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 19,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $592,140.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan B. Levan bought 16,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $501,808.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 56,659 shares of company stock worth $1,695,148. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluegreen Vacations (BVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.