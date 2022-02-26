21,000 Shares in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,994 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,369,000 after purchasing an additional 187,984 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 874,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,587,000 after purchasing an additional 129,885 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 497,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $89.57 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day moving average of $95.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $212,154.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,492 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,040. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

About Power Integrations (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.