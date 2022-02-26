211,227 Shares in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Purchased by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 211,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APVO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $246,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $5.69 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

