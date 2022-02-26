$22.70 Million in Sales Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $22.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.40 million and the lowest is $17.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $26.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $129.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $232.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $133.64 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $250.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $5.90 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $13.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $859.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $444,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 157,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,371 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.