$22.70 Million in Sales Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $22.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.40 million and the lowest is $17.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $26.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $129.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $232.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $133.64 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $250.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $5.90 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $13.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $859.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $444,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 157,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,371 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.