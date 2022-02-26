2,336 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Bought by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDA. UBS Group AG raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,402,000 after purchasing an additional 121,980 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at about $10,068,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,974,000 after buying an additional 55,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 54.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after buying an additional 46,339 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 129.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $145.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $135.10 and a 1 year high of $188.76.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock.

About Liberty Broadband (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.