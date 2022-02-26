2,400 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after buying an additional 983,136 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Veeva Systems by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,845,000 after buying an additional 383,324 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,218,000 after buying an additional 345,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Veeva Systems by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 504,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,465,000 after buying an additional 343,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $225.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.77. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.41 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

