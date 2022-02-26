$26.23 Million in Sales Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) to report sales of $26.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Zogenix reported sales of $8.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 208.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year sales of $81.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.08 million to $82.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $173.55 million, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $223.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities downgraded Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair downgraded Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

Shares of ZGNX traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,904,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,099. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,555 shares of company stock valued at $486,075 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,472,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Zogenix by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 119,434 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zogenix by 279.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 178,945 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Zogenix by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in Zogenix by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 490,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 185,094 shares in the last quarter.

About Zogenix (Get Rating)

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.