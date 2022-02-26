$299.35 Million in Sales Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) will report $299.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $294.09 million to $304.60 million. ExlService posted sales of $261.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ExlService.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.25.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,873,000 after buying an additional 151,555 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,734,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.90. The stock had a trading volume of 194,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,969. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. ExlService has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $146.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About ExlService (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.