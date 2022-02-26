$340.71 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) to report $340.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $379.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.40 million. Denbury reported sales of $251.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denbury has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

DEN opened at $70.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 3.42. Denbury has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $91.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 89,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,405 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,534,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,725,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 704.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 18,857.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

