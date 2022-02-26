3,589 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,481,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,543,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 435,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $476.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.91. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.71 and a 1 year high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.36.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

