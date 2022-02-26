3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM opened at $150.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.20 and a 200-day moving average of $177.93. The company has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.