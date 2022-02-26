4,575 Shares in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in QIAGEN by 1,620.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,616,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,695 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 1,502.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,648,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,219,000 after acquiring an additional 988,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,020,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. DZ Bank upgraded QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

QIAGEN stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

