$46.09 Million in Sales Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $46.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.70 million and the highest is $46.49 million. Camden National posted sales of $47.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $190.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.69 million to $191.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $201.20 million, with estimates ranging from $196.59 million to $205.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Camden National by 344.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAC traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 30,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Camden National has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average is $47.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

