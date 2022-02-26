62,119 Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,119 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,886,000 after acquiring an additional 779,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after acquiring an additional 58,885 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,201 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NEP shares. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.77.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 21.57%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.35%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

