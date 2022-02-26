62,830 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,731,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.
DFAX stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85.
