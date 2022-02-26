69,012 Shares in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 69,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $701,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $755,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,861 shares of company stock worth $7,333,950 in the last ninety days.

Shares of VZIO opened at $13.82 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZIO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

