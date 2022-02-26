$72.55 Million in Sales Expected for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) to announce $72.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.61 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $65.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $275.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.84 million to $276.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $308.78 million, with estimates ranging from $301.37 million to $315.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,372,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,936,000 after purchasing an additional 114,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,696,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,392,000 after acquiring an additional 105,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,581,000 after acquiring an additional 71,217 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. 644,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 353.35%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.