$72.99 Million in Sales Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) will report sales of $72.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.47 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $62.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year sales of $299.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $291.11 million to $309.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,100,000 after buying an additional 38,344 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares during the period. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAIN stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.60%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

