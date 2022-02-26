$74.99 Million in Sales Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) to report sales of $74.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $76.20 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $52.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $311.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.16 million to $319.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $332.23 million, with estimates ranging from $323.14 million to $338.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEBO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

In other news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,187,000 after purchasing an additional 555,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,901,000 after purchasing an additional 67,121 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 959,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,325,000 after purchasing an additional 99,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,470,000 after buying an additional 55,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 436,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $31.62 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $893.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

