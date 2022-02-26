$8.11 Billion in Sales Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) will report $8.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.22 billion. NVIDIA reported sales of $5.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year sales of $34.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.24 billion to $36.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $39.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.25 billion to $41.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.08.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 922,012 shares of company stock valued at $289,545,670 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $4.09 on Monday, hitting $241.57. 52,832,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,875,109. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.53. The stock has a market cap of $603.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

