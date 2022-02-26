8,347 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Purchased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $1,300,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after buying an additional 193,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.22%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

