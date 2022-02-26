8PAY Trading 29.5% Lower This Week (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $105,024.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00046865 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.68 or 0.07178341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,341.61 or 0.99696208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00049132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003089 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

