8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 11293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Specifically, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,866 shares of company stock worth $1,783,503 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

EGHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.04.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The business had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 267,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,825,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,709,000 after acquiring an additional 216,411 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.