$966.97 Million in Sales Expected for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) will post $966.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $986.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $953.12 million. Trimble posted sales of $886.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

In other news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $896,033,000 after purchasing an additional 273,407 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Trimble by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $741,152,000 after purchasing an additional 555,983 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 116.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,175,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $451,231,000 after acquiring an additional 104,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,806,000 after acquiring an additional 358,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

TRMB traded up $2.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,445. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.54. Trimble has a 52 week low of $62.32 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Trimble (Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.