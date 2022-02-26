97,717 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Bought by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,557,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Aptiv by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aptiv by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 454,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,548,000 after acquiring an additional 71,708 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $125.56 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

