Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €35.10 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) received a €35.10 ($39.89) price objective from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.10% from the company’s current price.

ARL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.16) price target on Aareal Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.68 ($31.45).

Shares of ETR ARL opened at €27.70 ($31.48) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.45. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.94. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of €19.03 ($21.63) and a 52 week high of €30.20 ($34.32).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

