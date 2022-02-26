Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Shares Gap Down to $20.03

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.03, but opened at $17.69. Aaron’s shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 4,198 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $675.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 12.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 142.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Aaron’s by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Aaron’s in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile (NYSE:AAN)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

