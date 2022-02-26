Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.61

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 120,639.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,354,000 after buying an additional 1,160,551 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 2Xideas AG acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth about $16,691,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 38,556 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

