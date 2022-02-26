Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.85% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter valued at about $895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the third quarter valued at about $456,000. 36.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AE opened at $32.00 on Friday. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Adams Resources & Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

