Adore Beauty Group Ltd (ASX:ABY) Insider Acquires A$47,800.00 in Stock

Adore Beauty Group Ltd (ASX:ABY – Get Rating) insider Marina Go acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.39 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of A$47,800.00 ($34,388.49).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

