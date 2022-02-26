Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. State Street Corp boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after purchasing an additional 589,621 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth $61,541,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,530,000 after acquiring an additional 481,861 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1,016.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 336,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,642,000 after purchasing an additional 306,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $24,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.03. 234,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $77.79 and a twelve month high of $122.36. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.